The Insane Way Models Get Ready for Shoots—It's Not Exercise

Don't try this at home, folks.

Until now, we could only assume the types of unhealthy techniques supermodels put their bodies through in preparation for a big shoot. But thanks to male model David Gandy and his tell-all interview with Us Weekly—on the set of his latest Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue fragrance shoot—we now know just what it takes for him to get his physique ready for its close up. (Hint: It's not exercise.)

"This time I did salt depletion because salt bloats you," said the model. "I learned about it from a guy who shoots a lot of covers for Men's Health."

What exactly does that mean? Keep reading.