The Keepers Director Ryan White's Surprising Personal Connection to the Murder of Sister Cathy

Netflix's The Keepers may be the next true crime obsession, but for its filmmaker Ryan White, it's a deeply personal project.

The seven-episode docu-series premiered today on Netflix, bringing awareness to the 1969 still-unsolved murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik and exposing the cover-up of alleged abuse going on at the Baltimore Catholic high school she worked at.

"My aunt actually went to the high school that's the epi-center of this story, she was Sister Cathy's student," Ryan White revealed to E! News. "She was also a classmate of the woman in our series who's known as Jane Doe, whose putting her face and name on Jane Doe in the series...my aunt found out about three years ago that one of her friends was Jane Doe. She had no idea that her friend had gone through this."