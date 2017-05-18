Robin Wright Had No Fear Demanding Equal Pay for House of Cards

Robin Wright says she was not nervous "for a second" about telling her bosses that she should get paid the same as co-star Kevin Spacey for her role on House of Cards.

Exactly one year ago in 2016, the actress, who also appears in the upcoming Wonder Woman film, spoke about her career during a discussion about human rights and equality in New York City. She said she demanded to paid the same amount as Spacey for her work on Netflix's House of Cards and even said that if she were denied her request, she would go public about it.

Wright, who plays Spacey's character's wife Claire Underwood on House of Cards, talked about her move in an interview with Garbage singer Shirley Manson, posted Thursday in Net-A-Porter's digital fashion magazine The EDIT, which features her on its latest cover.

"I was told that I was getting equal pay and I believed them, and I found out recently that it's not true," Wright said.

"Were you nervous about approaching [the studio]?" Manson asked, to which the actress responded, "Not for a second. It was just fair, on principle."