Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal Break Up After 1 Year of Dating

Single for the summer!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal "have recently split up," E! News confirmed Thursday. Luckily, there's no bad blood between the exes. "They remain in touch and remain friends," a source close to the former couple reveals. "It's an amicable split, and they're moving forward."

DiCaprio, 42, and Agdal, 25, were first spotted together at Up & Down in New York City in May 2016. When they first got together, a source told E! News, "They have great chemistry and laugh a lot." In the next year, they were spotted together everywhere from the Hamptons to Malibu. The Sports Illustrated model joined DiCaprio for his birthday trip to French Polynesia in November, while he joined her birthday festivities (with Orlando Bloom) in St. Bart's in March. "I was all over the place last year," she later told Maxim. "It was all awesome but it's all a blur."