Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal Break Up After 1 Year of Dating

Single for the summer!
Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal "have recently split up," E! News confirmed Thursday. Luckily, there's no bad blood between the exes. "They remain in touch and remain friends," a source close to the former couple reveals. "It's an amicable split, and they're moving forward."
DiCaprio, 42, and Agdal, 25, were first spotted together at Up & Down in New York City in May 2016. When they first got together, a source told E! News, "They have great chemistry and laugh a lot." In the next year, they were spotted together everywhere from the Hamptons to Malibu. The Sports Illustrated model joined DiCaprio for his birthday trip to French Polynesia in November, while he joined her birthday festivities (with Orlando Bloom) in St. Bart's in March. "I was all over the place last year," she later told Maxim. "It was all awesome but it's all a blur."
During the course of their relationship, Agdal met DiCaprio's mother "a number of times," an insider reveals. And, as recently as April, the insider reveals they were "totally happy together."
Neither DiCaprio nor Agdal ever publicly discussed their relationship.
Sources previously told E! News DiCaprio liked the supermodel's carefree attitude—something Agdal herself was quite proud of. "I think Danish girls might be a little more chill—at least, that's what I've heard from people who've also dated American girls," she told Maxim a few months ago. "I hear some of my friends talk about how you shouldn't be doing that or wearing that yet. You know, 'It's only the fourth date,' or whatever. I'm not like that. I don't keep track."
The exes first sparked romance rumors in 2014 when they were spotted leaving a New York nightclub together. In 2015, Agdal told Cosmopolitan he had never hit on her: "I've never met him, but I have a friend who got invited to dinner with him. But, you know, whatever. It's kind of the group you interact with, people that you meet at parties, so that would be only natural."
Noting that the Oscar winner "likes blondes," Agdal admitted they had crossed paths a few times before. "If you're in New York City," she told the magazine, "you always see him around."