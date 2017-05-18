Katy Perry Takes "Bon Appétit" to the Next Level by Serving Up a Slice of Herself to Surprised Museum Guests

Katy Perry is full of surprises this week. Not only did she announce she will be a judge on the reboot of American Idol, but she also teamed up with Vanity Fair's Derek Blasberg to surprise some patrons of the arts for Derek Does Stuff With a Friend.

The 13-time Grammy nominee and "Bon Appétit" singer was looking mmm-mmm-good as she popped her head out of picnic table to surprise guests at the Whitney Museum in New York City.