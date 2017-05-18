Teen Mom Star Amber Portwood's Engagement to Matt Baier Is "On Hold"

Timing is everything.

Amid speculation that Teen Mom's Amber Portwood and Matt Baier have split, E! News has confirmed that the couple has decided to table their fall wedding. "For the time being, Matt and Amber's engagement is on hold," an insider says. "They are working on their relationship."

Neither Portwood, 27, nor Baier, 46, has publicly commented on their delayed wedding plans. "A lot has come out through the course of filming and from various online stories. That has added extra pressure and made things difficult," the insider explains. "They've both been open about their personal struggles, but it hasn't been easy when their lives are under such heavy scrutiny. Despite their issues, they are still living together and are hopeful things can be fixed."