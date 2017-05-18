How to Wear Hailey Baldwin's Hoodie 3 Different Ways

Don't ditch your hoodies just yet.
Stars like Hailey Baldwin and Sofia Richie are big fans of seamlessly integrating a sweatshirt into any chic ensemble, and they've pretty much mastered the art. So Morgan Stewart's here to do a little decoding on the young models' signature style move—showing you how to sport a hoodie this summer, three cool ways.
Direct your attention to the video above then the outfit tips below for various ways to wear everyone's favorite fall closet staple in the summertime!
Splash News
Look one is super simple, and takes basically no effort to create. All you need to do is throw on a killer sweatsuit (like Morgan's Cotton Citizen hoodie and sweatpants) and just make sure they match. A guaranteed way to always look pulled together is keeping everything one color.
Look two is perfect for a cool change in weather: a chilly morning or a breezy afternoon. For this you'll need a sophisticated trench coat or long blazer (Morgan's wearing this Balenciaga one) to toss over the your suit. But again, that's it.
Look three is nighttime perfection—though with sneakers it could be a killer daytime outfit. Just pair your same hoodie, cropped or not, with a fitted leather skirt and you're on your way. It's a badass look that'll take you no time to put together, and the sultry impact is inevitable.