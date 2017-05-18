Bryan Cranston Does an Impression of Kevin Hart Freaking Out

Bryan Cranston is the one who does the impressions, apparently.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday, the Breaking Bad alum did one of Kevin Hartwhile talking about working with him on the upcoming comedy-drama film Untouchable,

"In this movie, that'll come out next year, we have to go paragliding in it," he said. "And I talked to him, I said, 'Are you gonna go paragliding?' He goes, 'No! No! No. No. Bryan, Bryan, let me tell you this: we're all gonna die. I'm just not gonna help.'"

He said to film the scene, Hart was hoisted up a mere 15 feet off the ground with a crane, in front of a green screen.

"Even that, 'Ah! Ah! Get me down! Aaaah! Aaaah! Aaaah!'" he said.

"Well, 15 feet for Kevin Hart is more than 15 feet for most people, in fairness to him," Jimmy Kimmel said.