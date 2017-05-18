Jessica Simpson Learned an Important Lesson From Being "Every Size"

CBS Sunday Morning
Not every woman is Jessica Simpson, but Jessica Simpson is an everywoman.
Tracy Smith interviewed the fashion mogul for CBS Sunday Morning, airing May 21 at 9 a.m. ET. After enduring years of criticism for her fluctuating weight, Simpson decided to fight back by creating a clothing line that represents women of all shapes. "It's very important for me to let every woman feel included. Like, every person needs to feel included. If I make a shirt, I'm going to make sure every size is available," she told Smith. "Because I have been every size, trust me."
The Jessica Simpson Collection, launched in 2006, is estimated to be a billion- dollar a year business. "People are shocked that they like my brand. Maybe 'cause it's not that expensive? Or maybe because I was a cheesy pop star back in the day," the 36-year-old said. "I have no idea."
(In the interview, Simpson also previewed her new music and discussed her reality show past.)
Simpson, a former Weight Watchers spokeswoman, has never appreciated all the attention on her appearance. "Media scrutiny sucks. I can't sit here and say I don't notice it. I will never understand why people take someone down for what you look like," she told Women's Health in April 2016. "If I had a character flaw, take me down. But a body flaw? That's not important."
Over the years, Simpson has learned to focus on what really matters.
"I'm hard on myself, I believe everything is a work in progress. But that's OK. I do love my legs, but my favorite physical attribute is my nose, because it's not perfect," the married mom of two told the magazine. "But recently, since I've worked out so hard, I'm also loving my stomach—knowing I grew babies in it, and then having to go through a transformation and just owning it."