Jessica Simpson Learned an Important Lesson From Being "Every Size"

Not every woman is Jessica Simpson, but Jessica Simpson is an everywoman.

Tracy Smith interviewed the fashion mogul for CBS Sunday Morning, airing May 21 at 9 a.m. ET. After enduring years of criticism for her fluctuating weight, Simpson decided to fight back by creating a clothing line that represents women of all shapes. "It's very important for me to let every woman feel included. Like, every person needs to feel included. If I make a shirt, I'm going to make sure every size is available," she told Smith. "Because I have been every size, trust me."

The Jessica Simpson Collection, launched in 2006, is estimated to be a billion- dollar a year business. "People are shocked that they like my brand. Maybe 'cause it's not that expensive? Or maybe because I was a cheesy pop star back in the day," the 36-year-old said. "I have no idea."