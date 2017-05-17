Selena Gomez Releases New Single and Music Video for ''Bad Liar''

The wait is over…

Selena Gomez has just released the single "Bad Liar" after teasing the track for days on social media.

The Instagram queen posted lyrics and clips to get her fans around the world hyped up for the highly anticipated single and she definitely didn't disappoint.

The former Disney darling and executive producer of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why also released the music video for the brand-new tunes. The video, however, is only available on Spotify at the moment.

Earlier today, the 24-year-old beauty released the lyrics to "Bad Liar" to ensure that fans can sing-along by the time the music hit the radio.