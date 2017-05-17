Inside Scott Disick's Wild Nights Partying With Bella Thorne and Ella Ross

Scott Disick and risky business go hand-in-hand.

An insider confirms reports that the E! reality star recently enjoyed a dinner date with Bella Thorne at Hollywood hotspot Catch L.A., also revealing that he canceled plans with rumored love interest Ella Ross for a chance to sit down with the 19-year-old actress.

The source shares that Scott, 33, told Ella he had to attend a birthday dinner and pulled out of their previously-scheduled date. As it turns out, Ella showed up at Catch L.A. with a group of gal pals, only to find Disick and Bella sharing a table.

We're told the pair "didn't interact," but talk about one awkward interaction!