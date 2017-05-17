Kendall Jenner Strips Down for La Perla's Latest Pop Art-Inspired Lingerie Campaign

Kendall Jenner is taking it all off—actually just most of it -- for La Perla's eye-popping Pre-Fall 2017 Campaign. The colorful campaign features a kaleidoscopic world designed by La Perla Creative Director, Julia Haart, and was inspired by the art of Georgia O’Keeffe and Peter Max.
The supermodel showed off her phenomenal form in the psychedelic shoot, which fuses pop art, modernism and fashion.
According to the brand's press release, Kendall has been cast as a Dorothy-esque protagonist entering into the colorful Land of Oz: "Jenner exudes the certainty and self-assurance of a true heroine—owning her world through confidence and empowered femininity."
Photographed by Mert & Marcus, "The explosive visual message is intended to shock and transport the viewer to a world of fantasy, color, and art."
Courtesy Mert & Marcus/LA Perla
In one rather revealing image, Kenny, rocking a red lip, shows off her lean limbs in La Perla's triangle bra and shorts with floral-inspired Leavers lace embroidered in contrasting color and finished with velvet trim. The scintillating look is finished with a sky-high floral platform wedge.
The 21-year-old is also featured in the La Perla Slip Dress which boasts a built-in padded bra and sculpted bodice sewn from stretch silk with Leavers lace detailing that echo the floral pattern. The colorful look is accessorized with a cross-body micro Ada Bag made with pony hair.
Haart previously told E! News that she believes beauty is about feeling confident in who you are.
"For a woman to feel beautiful she has to be comfortable in her own skin. Clothing should not restrict you. It should empower you," the creative director told E! News. "Honestly, the idea is that I want women to be feminine feminist. You don't have to be masculine to be a feminist. Think Naomi [Campbell], who is such a powerful woman, to Kendall, who is beautiful, easy-going. That's effortless. I was telling the women backstage to own it. Own it! You don't need to be serious."
Amen!