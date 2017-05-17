Did Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone Hook Taylor Swift Up With Joe Alwyn? Watch to Get the Romance Scoop!

Taylor Swift is off the market!

A source told E! News on Tuesday that Swift is dating Joe Alwyn, a 26-year-old British actor. Joe actually recently wrapped production on the film The Favourite, which also stars one of Taylor's friends, Emma Stone.

Taylor also has another connection to Joe through her other close friend, Gigi Hadid!

Gigi and Joe starred in a photo shoot together for Vogue's Sept. 2016 issue, which was right around the time Taylor ended her relationship with Tom Hiddleston

So did Gigi and Emma set Taylor up with Joe?

Watch the E! News video above to get the scoop on the possible matchmakers and see the latest updates on Taylor's new romance!

