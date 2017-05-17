Ian Somerhalder's Birthday Tribute to Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed Will Restore Your Faith in Love

Grab the tissues! This birthday shout out might leave you misty-eyed.
Mama-to-be Nikki Reed turns the big 2-9 today, and doting husband Ian Somerhalder has plenty reason to celebrate the stunning actress-turned-clothing designer. The Vampire Diaries star shared a heartwarming message to Nikki on Instagram along with plenty of adorable photos of their enviable romance over the years.
"Happy Birthday to the most amazing human I know... Today, we celebrate you," he wrote. "For an innumerable amount of reasons I couldn't even begin to describe, as all of those who know you and those who even don't know you, would agree. It's your day.
Somerhalder continued, "The love and light you radiate to the world shines like a beacon for all to see. Its that love and light that guides me to the safe shores of home from the turbulent and sometimes treacherous waters of life."
Cheesy? Sure. But this is Mr. Somerhalder we're talking about here, and he's never one to hold back his emotions.
"Thank you for your tireless pursuit of spreading good, being an instrument of change and seamlessly weaving the complex threads of our lives together into the warmest, softest and most magical blanket," he shared. "Every day I get to watch you being you I'm constantly reminded of your beauty and prowess and how lucky I am to share this life with you. Love, Ian"
And suddenly we believe in love again!
The inseparable couple recently took a major step in their relationship: a baby! Ian and Nikki announced they're expecting their first child together with yet another precious Instagram post earlier this month.
"I know you, but only because I feel you," Reed wrote to her little one. "How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt."
These two can't get any cuter. Happy birthday, Nikki!