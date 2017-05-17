Ian Somerhalder's Birthday Tribute to Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed Will Restore Your Faith in Love

Somerhalder continued, "The love and light you radiate to the world shines like a beacon for all to see. Its that love and light that guides me to the safe shores of home from the turbulent and sometimes treacherous waters of life."

Cheesy? Sure. But this is Mr. Somerhalder we're talking about here, and he's never one to hold back his emotions.

"Thank you for your tireless pursuit of spreading good, being an instrument of change and seamlessly weaving the complex threads of our lives together into the warmest, softest and most magical blanket," he shared. "Every day I get to watch you being you I'm constantly reminded of your beauty and prowess and how lucky I am to share this life with you. Love, Ian"

And suddenly we believe in love again!