Kim Kardashian's Newest Beauty Products May Activate Your Chakras

The next products truly align with Kim's glamorous lifestyle. "I am so excited to try these diamond and gold eye masks, and then face masks. This makes me so happy," she revealed. The Knesko Nano Gold Repair Collagen Face Mask and the Diamond Radiance Collagen Face Mask have brightening and age-defying properties, but its most unique effect is that it may activate your chakras. Will these masks help you reach a higher level of consciousness? You'll need $150 to find out.

This isn't the first time she's spent big bucks on beauty products. In 2015, the beauty guru confessed a costly beauty must-have during a masterclass with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. "Guerlain moisturizer is my favorite—it's really heavy, which I like, but it's so expensive, so I ask for it for Christmas and my birthday." The orchard-scented cream is $455, but the brand has recently released a cream-based sheet mask, which supposedly delivers 10 times the moisture of applying lotion by hand. It treats hyperpigmention and wrinkles but will cost you $285.