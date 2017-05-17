Bella Hadid & Emily Ratajkowski Are Twinning at 2017 Cannes Film Festival

Sister, sister!

Bella Hadid was nothing but old Hollywood glamour at the Cannes Film Festival's Opening Gala, taking photos with Susan Sarandon, her father, Mohamed Hadid, and even a fellow model who could've passed for the 20-year-old's twin.

No—we're not talking about Gigi Hadid.

Bella, in a light pink, strapless Alexandre Vauthier gown and a diamond Bulgari statement necklace, met a very similar-looking Emily Ratajkowski, also wearing a slinky, satin stunner (this one by Twin Set by Simona Barbieri), on the red carpet.