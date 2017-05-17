Bella Hadid & Emily Ratajkowski Are Twinning at 2017 Cannes Film Festival

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's Newest Beauty Products May Activate Your Chakras

ESC: Priyanka Chopra

Which SPF Sunscreen Do You Need? A Celeb Skin Expert Weighs In

ESC: Zoe Saldana

Is This the New Off-the-Shoulder Top? Zoe Saldana Thinks So

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Sister, sister!

Bella Hadid was nothing but old Hollywood glamour at the Cannes Film Festival's Opening Gala, taking photos with Susan Sarandon, her father, Mohamed Hadid, and even a fellow model who could've passed for the 20-year-old's twin.

No—we're not talking about Gigi Hadid.

Bella, in a light pink, strapless Alexandre Vauthier gown and a diamond Bulgari statement necklace, met a very similar-looking Emily Ratajkowski, also wearing a slinky, satin stunner (this one by Twin Set by Simona Barbieri), on the red carpet.

Photos

Cannes 2017: Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Emily Ratajkowski

Ki Price/Getty Images

The two models greeted each other, holding hands and smiling as photographers had a field day. Both looks featured thigh-high slits, long trains, Bulgari jewelry, body-hugging silhouettes, neutral coloring and a satin material.

However, Bella wore her hair down, in a wavy bob with a deep side part. Her dress featured an exaggerated sweetheart neckline and either a corseted or interior layer with boning to bring structure to the garment.

Photos

Cannes Film Festival 2017: Star Sightings

ESC: Cannes 2016, Bella Hadid, Dos and Donts

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Image

Now that we think about it, Emily's dress looked a lot more like Bella's hot-red ensemble from last year's Cannes Film Festival. The then 19-year old (wearing Alexandre Vauthier again) turned heads with her sophisticated updo, bold color choice and a slit that seemed to go on for days.

Was EmRata inspired by Bella's previous look? Imitation is the best form of flattery, after all. By the looks of it, both beauties were feeling it.

TAGS/ Bella Hadid , Emily Ratajkowski , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories , Life/Style , Cannes
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again