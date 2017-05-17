Bella Hadid & Emily Ratajkowski Are Twinning at 2017 Cannes Film Festival

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
Sister, sister!
Bella Hadid was nothing but old Hollywood glamour at the Cannes Film Festival's Opening Gala, taking photos with Susan Sarandon, her father, Mohamed Hadid, and even a fellow model who could've passed for the 20-year-old's twin.
No—we're not talking about Gigi Hadid.
Bella, in a light pink, strapless Alexandre Vauthier gown and a diamond Bulgari statement necklace, met a very similar-looking Emily Ratajkowski, also wearing a slinky, satin stunner (this one by Twin Set by Simona Barbieri), on the red carpet.
The two models greeted each other, holding hands and smiling as photographers had a field day. Both looks featured thigh-high slits, long trains, Bulgari jewelry, body-hugging silhouettes, neutral coloring and a satin material.
However, Bella wore her hair down, in a wavy bob with a deep side part. Her dress featured an exaggerated sweetheart neckline and either a corseted or interior layer with boning to bring structure to the garment.
Now that we think about it, Emily's dress looked a lot more like Bella's hot-red ensemble from last year's Cannes Film Festival. The then 19-year old (wearing Alexandre Vauthier again) turned heads with her sophisticated updo, bold color choice and a slit that seemed to go on for days.
Was EmRata inspired by Bella's previous look? Imitation is the best form of flattery, after all. By the looks of it, both beauties were feeling it.