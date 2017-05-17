Whitney Houston Tells Tyler Henry She Was With Bobbi Kristina Brown on Her Death Bed: "I Was There to Hold Her Hand"

Tyler then was able to connect to Bobbi Kristina, who acknowledged that "she knew how much she was loved" and was "told how much she was loved."

A tearful Bobby told Tyler that when Whitney died, he was "estranged" from Bobbi Kristina.

"Your daughter comes across, she does not in any way blame you or have any frustration with you or have any negative emotions associated with you in any way," Tyler told Bobby. "And so there's this connection on her end of just acknowledging like, 'I want you to know that I love you and that I'm not upset.' She does not blame the old you, and she's saying the old you, I don't know why this is coming across, but she loves her mom and she loves her dad so much. And she understands you both were in extraordinarily unique situations, but she comes across basically saying, 'I understand they did what they had to do to get by from their perspective.'"

Tyler continued, "She acknowledges being a little girl, and she was very smart as a child, but she wanted you to know that she wasn't as detrimentally affected by these things as people might've said that she was. Because when she comes across she's like, 'I had an amazing life, I had so many opportunities."