The Bachelorette Season 13: Meet Rachel Lindsay's 31 Men—Including a Tickle Monster and a "Whaboom"

It's The Bachelorette's version of Christmas and Bachelor Nation is getting 31 presents this year.

Rachel Lindsay's season kicks off on Monday, May 22, and ABC has finally unveiled the Dallas lawyer's line-up of suitors, including their photos and the now-infamous job descriptions. And season 13's crop of men's occupations definitely do not disappoint, as we have a tickle monster AND a "whaboom."

What is a "whaboom" you ask? Well, it's either a World of Warcraft reference or, per Urban Dictionary, the man is the human embodiment of the "word to be used when just a simple 'Bam' would not provide the desired effect. A word used to convey the huge ramifications of several actions that lead the subject down a road to inevitable demise."