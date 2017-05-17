The Bachelorette Season 13: Meet Rachel Lindsay's 31 Men—Including a Tickle Monster and a "Whaboom"

  • By
  • &

by Tierney Bricker |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Dennis Quaid, George W. Bush

Katrina: American Crime Story Elects Dennis Quaid to Play George W. Bush

Star Trek: Discovery

Star Trek: Discovery First Look Is Finally Here & It Is Gorgeous

Brad Pitt Gets Philosophical With Stephen Colbert

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's The Bachelorette's version of Christmas and Bachelor Nation is getting 31 presents this year.

Rachel Lindsay's season kicks off on Monday, May 22, and ABC has finally unveiled the Dallas lawyer's line-up of suitors, including their photos and the now-infamous job descriptions. And season 13's crop of men's occupations definitely do not disappoint, as we have a tickle monster AND a "whaboom."

What is a "whaboom" you ask? Well, it's either a World of Warcraft reference or, per Urban Dictionary, the man is the human embodiment of  the "word to be used when just a simple 'Bam' would not provide the desired effect. A word used to convey the huge ramifications of several actions that lead the subject down a road to inevitable demise."

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Oh, this season is going to be fun.

On the first night, viewers can expect to see one guy, Matt, show up in a penguin costume (clearly stealing a page from Alexis' "Is she a shark or a dolphin?" playbook during Nick Viall's season), another to be accompanied by a marching band (Blake E.), and one to actually be a secret admirer from Rachel's elementary school days (Fred). Creepy or romantic? You decide during the premiere.

Here is the full line-up of Rachel's men, all 31 of them.

The Bachelorette, Season 13, Adam

ABC

Adam

A 27 year-old real estate agent from Dallas, TX. 

The Bachelorette, Season 13, Alex

ABC

Alex

A 28 year-old information systems supervisor from Grosse Pointe Park, MI. 

The Bachelorette, Season 13, Anthony

ABC

Anthony

A 26 year-old education software manager from Chicago. 

Article continues below

The Bachelorette, Season 13, Blake E.

ABC

Blake E.

A 31 year-old aspiring drummer from Marina del Rey, CA. 

The Bachelorette, Season 13, Blake K.

ABC

Blake K.

A 29 year-old U.S. Marine veteran from San Francisco, CA. 

The Bachelorette, season 13, Brady

ABC

Brady

A 29 year-old male model from Miami, FL. 

Article continues below

The Bachelorette, season 13, Bryan

ABC

Bryan

A 37 year-old chiropractor from Miami, FL. 

The Bachelorette, season 13, Bryce

ABC

Bryce

A 30 year-old firefighter from Orlando, FL. 

The Bachelorette, season 13, Dean

ABC

Dean

A 26 year-old startup recruiter from Venice, CA. 

Article continues below

The Bachelorette, Season 13, Demario

ABC

DeMario

A 30 year-old executive recruiter from Century City, CA. 

The Bachelorette, Season 13, Eric

ABC

Eric

A 29 year-old personal trainer from Los Angeles. 

The Bachelorette, season 13, Fred

ABC

Fred

A 27 year-old executive assistant from Dallas, TX who actually went to elementary school with Rachel. 

Article continues below

The Bachelorette, Season 13, Grant

ABC

Grant

A 29 year-old emergency medicine physician from NYC. 

The Bachelorette, Season 13, Iggy

ABC

Iggy

A 30 year-old consulting firm CEO from Chicago. His real name is Ignacio. 

The Bachelorette, Season 13, Jack

ABC

Jack Stone

A 32 year-old attorney from Dallas, TX. 

Article continues below

The Bachelorette, Season 13, Jamey

ABC

Jamey

A 32 year-old sales account executive from Santa Monica, CA. 

The Bachelorette, season 13, Jedidiah

ABC

Jedidiah

A 35 year-old ER physician from Augusta, GA. 

The Bachelorette, Season 13, Jonathan

ABC

Jonathan

A 31 year-old "tickle monster" from New Smyrna Beach, FL. (He's actually a doctor.) 

Article continues below

The Bachelorette, season 13, Josiah

ABC

Josiah

A 28 year-old prosecuting attorney from Ft. Lauderdale, FL. 

The Bachelorette, Season 13, Kenneth

ABC

Diggy

A 31 year-old senior inventory analyst from Chicago, IL. His real name is Kenneth.

The Bachelorette, Season 13, Kenny

ABC

Kenny

A 35 year-old pro wrestler from Las Vegas, NV. 

Article continues below

The Bachelorette, Season 13, Kyle

ABC

Kyle

A 26 year-old marketing consultant from Los Angeles, CA. 

The Bachelorette, season 13, Lee

ABC

Lee

A 30 year-old singer/songwriter and southern gentleman from Nashville, TN. 

The Bachelorette, season 13, Lucas

ABC

Lucas

A 30 year-old "whaboom" (and most likely this season's villain) from Santa Monica, CA. 

As for what "whaboom" means, "It's a lifestyle, it's an essence, it's who he is," Chris Harrison said. 

Article continues below

The Bachelorette, season 13, Matthew

ABC

Matt

A 32 year-old construction sales rep from Meriden, CT who shows up in a penguin suit on night one. 

The Bachelorette, season 13, Michael

ABC

Michael

A 26 year-old former professional basketball player from Chicago, IL. 

The Bachelorette, Season 13, Milton

ABC

Milton

A 31 year-old hotel recreation supervisor from North Bay Village, FL. 

Article continues below

The Bachelorette, season 13, Mohit

ABC

Mohit

A 26 year-old product manager from Pacifica, CA. 

The Bachelorette, season 13, Peter

ABC

Peter

A 31 year-old business owner from Madison, WI. 

The Bachelorette, season 13, Robert

ABC

Rob

A 30 year-old law student from Houston, TX. 

Article continues below

The Bachelorette, Season 13, Will

ABC

Will

A 28 year-old sales manager from Miami, FL. 

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

 

TAGS/ The Bachelorette , The Bachelor , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again