Star Trek: Discovery First Look Is Finally Here & It Is Gorgeous

Warp speed ahead to your first look at CBS's new Star Trek series, Star Trek: Discovery. The CBS All Access drama, which will debut this fall, was revealed at CBS's 2017 upfront presentation. The clip is just a tease of things to come.
In the first look, we meet The Walking Dead alum Sonequa Martin-Green's First Officer Michael Burnham and Michelle Yeoh's Captain Georgiou as they journey through a particularly desolate desert planet before jumping aboard the Discovery. The truly cinematic footage also gives us a glimpse at James Frain's Spock lookalike Sarek, as well as a slew of angry-looking Klingons. In other words, this is the Star Trek you know and love.
"I feel tremendously honored to be part of this legacy that had lived long and prospered," Martin-Green said as she introduced the clip.
The Star Trek: Discovery cast also includes Terry Serpico, Maulik Pancholy, Sam Vartholomeos, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Chris Obi, Shazad Latif, Mary Chieffo, Jason Issacs, Mary Wiseman, Rainn Wilson, Kenneth Mitchell, Rekha Sharma, Damon Runyan and Clare McConnell.
The series is set 10 years before the events of the original Star Trek series. The 15-episode first season will also be accompanied on the streaming service by an after show, Talking Trek.
A new Star Trek series was announced back in 2015. Bryan Fuller was on board as executive producer and showrunner, but ultimately had to pull away from the project due to his commitments to Starz's American Gods and the reboot of Amazing Stories. He remains on board as an executive producer with Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg, Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth.
Star Trek: Discovery will debut this fall on CBS All Access.