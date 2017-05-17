Is England the New Go-To Place for Undercover Celebrity Romances: We Investigate

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn:

The Grammy winner has gone to "great lengths" to keep her fledgling romance with the British actor under wraps. The "Blank Space" singer has apparently gone incognito, sporting wigs and hats, and even put many off the scent of the romance by making it seem like she in the UK for work trips, instead of there to see Joe. The 27-year-old reportedly stays at the Landmark Hotel in London during her stays.

A source tells E! News, "If she was seen in England, she made sure everyone thought it was a work trip. Taylor and Joe have really tried to be on lockdown and have spent most of their time together in private locations where they could get to know each other without the pressure of a public relationship and people making judgement calls."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Despite being a Los Angeles native and working in Canada, the Suits actress has been jetting to London nonstop for her newfound romance, likely because of the Prince's many commitments. Harry is a royal so he has a security detail like no other and access to private planes, but even with his status, the two have been spotted about London town by lookyloos.

Their relationship is long distance, so it's also likely easier for Meghan to become a part of Harry's blue-blood world in England, than for the internationally recognized prince to hit up Hollywood on the reg.

"Hey Harry, wanna catch a movie at the Arclight?" Not so much.

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston:

This isn't Tay's first foray into dating a Brit. When she and the Night Manager actor were in the beginning (and only) stages of their fleeting relationship, the two ditched New York and took a trip to England to spend time with Hiddleston's mother in Suffolk, England last year.