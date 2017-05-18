Is The Keepers Netflix's Next Making a Murderer? It's Even Better

Have plans this weekend? Cancel them and prepare for a major binge session.

Netflix's new docu-series The Keepers is set to premiere on Friday, May 19, and trust us when we say it's going to be your next true crime obsession.

The seven-part series tells the story of the 1969 murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a beloved nun at a Catholic high school in Baltimore. Five decades later, her murder remains unsolved, and The Keepers' director Ryan White set out to find answers and expose the cover-up of sexual abuse that came to light in the 1990s.

So is it Netflix's Making a Murderer? Nope...because it might even be better. And Ryan White is hoping the story of what happened almost five decades ago reaches as many people as Steven Avery's saga did in 2015.