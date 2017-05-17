Watch What Happens Live Welcomes Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner—Will They Plead the Fifth?

Will Kim Kardashian West plead the fifth? Kim and Kris Jenner will join Andy Cohen during a star-studded week of shows when Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen heads to Los Angeles.

Empire star Terrence Howard and singer Iggy Azalea will kick off a week of star-studded shows beginning Sunday, May 21 at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Cohen's Bravo talk show is trading in the New York clubhouse for Los Angeles' historic Palace Theatre for WWHL's first trip to the West Coast. Tickets are available now.