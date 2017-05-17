Amy Schumer Can Feel Free to Be in a Relationship Just for Herself Next Time After Breakup With Ben Hanisch

There's one immediate bright side for Amy Schumer when it comes to her seemingly sudden—considering she was on The Howard Stern Show exactly two weeks ago talking about him—breakup with Ben Hanisch.

Next time, the comedian-actress-author can feel free to not spend so much time marveling over the fact that she was in a relationship.

Which is not to say that she shouldn't incorporate any future boyfriends into her stand-up, or stop making jokes about sex, or otherwise be disingenuously prim and proper. Not at all. Rather, there's no need for her to insist a guy loves her for her, to feel the need to prove that they're serious and, ultimately, make a hero out of a guy who's engaging in normal, decent boyfriend behavior. (Though, duh, if you look at social media, that fairly sums up everyone's approach to relationships.)

It's easy to see why it was hard for her not to go that route with Hanisch, though.