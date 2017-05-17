Which SPF Sunscreen Do You Need? A Celeb Skin Expert Weighs In

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's Newest Beauty Products May Activate Your Chakras

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski

Bella Hadid & Emily Ratajkowski Are Twinning at 2017 Cannes Film Festival

ESC: Zoe Saldana

Is This the New Off-the-Shoulder Top? Zoe Saldana Thinks So

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Priyanka Chopra

MCCFL / Splash News

Summer is here! Bring out the bikinis, fruity drinks and cat-eye sunglasses!

Life is good. Until, of course, you realize that your sunscreen-less skin is aging under those harsh UV rays. It's easy to be lazy on summer days (or really any day of the year) and forget to protect your skin, but skipping this beauty step could cause a lot of harm. 

There are few reasons why sunscreen is commonly an afterthought. First, the scent of most sunscreen products leave much to be desired. No one really wants to smell like a big banana or hot chemicals. Second, the thick, white consistency of most formulas instantly rip you away from your summer glow. That pasty residue is not going to make you look Baywatch-hot. And finally, with all of the numbers and acronyms, who's to know if you're using the right sunscreen? It's all so confusing. 

Photos

Best Beauty Products of Spring 2017

Let's clear some things up. Sun Protection Factor (SPF) refers to the amount of time your skin can be exposed to ultraviolet (UV) B rays. "In general, it takes about 25 minutes without sunscreen to start burning," stated Angela Caglia, celebrity skin expert. "For example, an SPF 15 product will prevent the skin from burning 15 times longer, given you between two and three hours with that application before you start burning." After two to three hours, it's time to reapply.

ESC: Karlie Kloss

Splash News

Whether you're going to the beach or casually enjoying the day, per Karlie Kloss, sunscreen is vital. Driving and running errands can easily lead to incidental sun exposure. "Ninety percent of premature aging comes from the sun," the beauty pro warned. "For everyday use, I recommend at least an SPF 15." She really means every day. Although many believe that the sun is only damaging when it's bright and sunny, beware: Cloudy skies can also transmit damaging UV rays.

ESC: Kate Hudson

MOVI Inc. / Splash News

When there's clear skies, it's hard to resist being outside. Hiking, volleyball, outdoor yoga and picnics in the park sound very appealing when it's sunny. However, this extended time in the sun requires more protection. But, how much more?

"A sunscreen with an SPF 15 blocks about 93 percent of the sun's dangerous rays, but an SPF 30 isn't DOUBLE the protection as many people assume," she revealed. "SPF 30 is just a few points higher and blocks about 96 percent. SPF 45 blocks about 97 percent." So if you're taking your dog on a long hike per Kate Hudson, the expert recommends SPF 30, at minimum.

ESC: Priyanka Chopra

Splash News

Taking a dip on a Baywatch-inspired beach day per Priyanka Chopra? You'll need a sunscreen that's at least SPF 30 and water-resistant. And, you'll need to reapply every couple of hours. A sunscreen spray may be easiest in these scenarios.

ESC: Karrueche Tran

AM/Splash News

Although we all want that radiant summer glow (See: Karrueche Tran), burning or causing damage to the skin isn't going to get us there. If you plan on laying in the sun for an extended amount of time, SPF 45 is the best option.

Pro tip: If you have sensitive skin or rather stay away from chemicals, try mineral-based sunscreens that are made with zinc oxide and titanium oxide, which block UV rays.

Looking for a sunscreen that fits your lifestyle? Check out our editor picks below!

ESC: SPF Market

La Roche-Posay

To measure your skin's exposure to UV rays: My UV Patch, $40 

ESC: SPF Market

Drunk Elephant

Angela's Pick: Umbra™ Sheer Physical Daily Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30, $34

ESC: SPF Market

Suntegrity Skincare

Angela's Pick: SPF 30 Natural Mineral Sunscreen For Body, $24

Article continues below

ESC: SPF Market

Tarte

Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen, $36

ESC: SPF Market

PIXI by Petra

Sun Mist, $18

ESC: SPF Market

PCA Skin

Sheer Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 45, $49

Article continues below

ESC: SPF Market

Pacifica

Tinted Bronzing Continuous Spray All Mineral + Caffeine SPF 30, $15.99

ESC: SPF Market

COLORESCIENCE

Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 50, $64

ESC: SPF Market

COOLA

Suncare Signature Travel Kit, $39.99

Article continues below

You're radiant!

For all of the best spring beauty launches, click here!

TAGS/ Style Collective , , Life/Style , Beauty , Top Stories , Karrueche Tran , Karlie Kloss , Priyanka Chopra , Kate Hudson
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again