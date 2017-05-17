Nick Carter and Aaron Carter Mourn Sudden Death of Dad Robert Carter

Nick Carter and Aaron Carter's dad Robert Gene Carter, known as Bob, passed away suddenly at age 65 Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Backstreet Boys singer and his 29-year-old brother and fellow pop star announced the news on Twitter Wednesday.

"I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night..." Nick wrote. "While we learn more about the cause of death, and begin the grieving process, we ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time."

"My heart is Completly shattered I'm in shock and I loved my dad so much. #RIP DADDY I Love You," Aaron tweeted.