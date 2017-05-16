Halle Berry Goes Buck Naked for Instagram

I?ll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Halle Berry's taking it all off!

The Oscar winner dared to bare her bod' earlier today and fans are digging it.

So did the X-Men: Days of Future Past actress rock her birthday suit for a new PETA ad or for a new role? Nope. Lucky for all, it just looks like she wanted to inspire the masses on Instagram with her picture-perfect form and a motivational quote on this fine Tuesday.

Along with the artistic image which features the mom of two's body pressed against glass, Halle wrote, "I'll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone."

This isn't the first time she "took it off" for Instagram. 

In February, the A-lister made a splash when she posted a sensual video of herself taking off her ethereal Versace dress and jumping into her pool naked after attending the 89th Annual Academy Awards.

The 50-year-old teased viewers with her long and languid walk to her pool before diving into a skinny dip. 

It had been four years since the newly single star had been to the Oscars and it's clear she wanted to kick up the wow factor with her glittering look. 

"I was choosing between five Versace dresses this year and this was the winner," she shared with Ryan Seacrest on Live From the Red Carpet on Feb 26. "It feels romantic and feminine and made me feel good."

Romantic, feminine and now...free.

