The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros Premiere: The First Eliminated Contestants Sound Off!

It's never easy being the first to leave a reality show, but somebody's gotta do it.

The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros debuted tonight, pitting Challenge champs against real pro athletes in some seriously intense athletic events, all in the name of charity. In tonight's first episode, the champs definitely struggled against the pros, but each team lost a member in the end.

The Champs said goodbye to Veronica Portillo while the pros lost Candice Wiggins in a familiar battle against a wall that they had to punch and kick through in order to climb.

E! News was on set for this season, and in the video above, Veronica and Candice speak out after their eliminations, though neither one seems too upset as they look back on their one episode.