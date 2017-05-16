Today's Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals When She Really Started "Falling in Love" With Hoda Kotb

They've shared celebrations, tragedies and their fair share of wine together.

But when discussing Today show's Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, you can't help but point out the greatest gift these two have found: An authentic and true friendship.

While celebrating Boozeday Tuesday at Studio 1A in Rockefeller Plaza, E! News' Jason Kennedy got to go behind the scenes of the fourth hour. Along the way, fans were reminded of just how close Kathie Lee and Hoda are.

"We didn't have the chemistry for the first year. We did have the chemistry when we first sat down, when I first met her and we had lunch because I was sitting with the real, authentic, unbelievably fascinating Hoda," Kathie Lee shared with us. "I said, 'You know Hoda, if you could be the same person on camera as the girl I had lunch with, we could have a good show.'"

Nine years later and the duo continues to make TV magic with their honest candor, quick wit and appreciation for one another.