Pippa Middleton Is Building a Glass Palace in Her Backyard for Her Wedding Reception

People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones, but people who hang out in a glass house at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' upcoming wedding on Saturday probably should be having the time of their lives.

E! News can report that Kate Middleton's younger sister is having a glass house built in the backyard of their parents' 18-acre home in Bucklebery, England. The glass "palace" is believed to house Pippa and James' 300-person wedding reception on May 20.

Our insider says that the glass-roofed structure took three days to build and will have no problem fitting all of the wedding's guests. Next to the glass palace, two other tents have been erected—one for catering and another for a row of luxury porta-bathrooms for the well-heeled attendees.