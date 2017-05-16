Pippa Middleton Is Building a Glass Palace in Her Backyard for Her Wedding Reception

People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones, but people who hang out in a glass house at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' upcoming wedding on Saturday probably should be having the time of their lives.
E! News can report that Kate Middleton's younger sister is having a glass house built in the backyard of their parents' 18-acre home in Bucklebery, England. The glass "palace" is believed to house Pippa and James' 300-person wedding reception on May 20.
Our insider says that the glass-roofed structure took three days to build and will have no problem fitting all of the wedding's guests. Next to the glass palace, two other tents have been erected—one for catering and another for a row of luxury porta-bathrooms for the well-heeled attendees.
A team of workers will have access to inside the glass palace on Thursday in order to erect scaffolding around the pillars so that a high-end floral company named Lavender Green can decorate the pillars with flower arrangements.
Another insider tells E! News that Lavender Green will be decking out the glass palace with spring blooms on Friday. Flowers are expected to be hanging from the ceiling with a strong "spring" theme.
"It's going to be magical," the local tells E! News. "There will be floral arrangements from top to bottom, it's going to be magnificent."
Sources can also confirm that earlier today, the bride-to-be drove from London to the $6 million, seven-bedroom estate to check out the pre-wedding set up.
The couple is set to marry at the altar of St. Mark's Church under a beautiful stained glass window.
After the ceremony, guests will be attending a champagne reception at Englefield House, which is a short two minute walk from the church.
E! News first reported that Pippa and James were engaged last July in the Lake District in northwest England. He proposed with a 3.5-carat Asscher-cut diamond engagement ring from London jeweler Robinson Pelham. The couple first started dating in 2012 before calling it quits. Ultimately, the duo reunited in 2015 and have been together ever since. "James has always been on the scene," a source shared with E! News at the time. "He is super charismatic and charming, good looking and always held a torch for Pippa. They have always had insane chemistry, but Pippa was always in a relationship."
Looks like Pippa's the one that didn't get away...