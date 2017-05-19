6 Famous Sisters Who Prove Kate Middleton Doesn't Have to Steal the Show at Pippa Middleton's Wedding

When it's time to say "I Do," all eyes are supposed to be on the bride, right?

What happens, though, when both the bride and her sister are famous Hollywood stars? The question comes up as Pippa Middleton prepares to exchange vows with her man James Matthews this weekend.

With Kate Middleton scheduled to attend the romantic day, some are wondering if the cameras will stay on Pippa or flip on over to the Duchess of Cambridge.

It got us thinking of all the famous sisters in Hollywood who have been put in a similar situation. As it turns out, the bride always shines the brightest.

Whether it's Beyoncé attending Solange Knowles special day or Britney Spears cheering on Jamie Lynn Spears, you'd be surprised to see how many people are in the situation.