Attention, Pippa Middleton: Luann D'Agostino Schools Us on How to Plan a Perfectly Classy Wedding

You can always count on Luann D'Agostino to offer some sage party-planning advice that's fit for royalty—or, in the case of Pippa Middleton, fit for almost royalty.

E! News sat down with the Real Housewives of New York City star where she offered up crucial tips that will ensure that Kate Middleton's sister has the most unforgettable wedding.

"This is one of the happiest occasions of your life," the mother of two shared while explaining that it's absolutely imperative that the bride "not worry too much" ahead of her big day.

"It's important to enjoy yourself and enjoy the moment and make the most of the day."