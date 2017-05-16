Amy Schumer and Boyfriend Ben Hanisch Split After Almost 2 Years of Dating

Amy Schumer has been busy traveling the world to promote her flick Snatched, but one person has been conspicuously missing from her side: her boyfriend Ben Hanisch.

The actress' rep tells E! News: "Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends."

While the reason for their split remains unknown at this time, the one-time loved-up duo has not actually been seen together since January. That coupled with the fact that neither had posted on social media about one another were tell-tale signs that the two were headed (or already in) Splitsville.

Just a few weeks ago, the actress told Howard Stern that she and Ben were not "in talks" to get married and that the two met on the dating app Raya.

"He was my first match," she explained. "The picture was him dancing with his grandma at like a wedding. It was really cute."

"There are so many douches on there. Just like, it's like, a lot of shirts off, it's like the guys all have a lot of mandatory shot in Europe where they're holding an old timey camera wearing like a scarf, doing a cannonball off a rock...or a motorcycle pic."