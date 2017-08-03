ABC Is Getting Into the Live Musical Game With The Little Mermaid Live!

UPDATE: ABC has quietly dropped its plans for its live musical version of The Little Mermaid, USA Today reports. The production has been shelved due to budgetary constraints.

________

Get ready to go under the sea, musical fans!

Not wanting NBC and Fox to have all the fun, ABC has announced that they're getting into the live musical business for the 2017-18 season, and they'll be making quite a splash in the process. The network will be bringing to life the tale of Ariel and her Prince Eric with The Wonderful World of Disney: The Little Mermaid Live! The two-hour event will take the beloved animated film and intertwine it with show-stopping live musical performances via what the network is promising will be cutting-edge technology.