UPDATE!

ABC Is Getting Into the Live Musical Game With The Little Mermaid Live!

The Little Mermaid

Disney

UPDATE: ABC has quietly dropped its plans for its live musical version of The Little Mermaid, USA Today reports. The production has been shelved due to budgetary constraints.

________

Get ready to go under the sea, musical fans!

Not wanting NBC and Fox to have all the fun, ABC has announced that they're getting into the live musical business for the 2017-18 season, and they'll be making quite a splash in the process. The network will be bringing to life the tale of Ariel and her Prince Eric with The Wonderful World of Disney: The Little Mermaid Live! The two-hour event will take the beloved animated film and intertwine it with show-stopping live musical performances via what the network is promising will be cutting-edge technology. 

Fans of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's Oscar-winning songs will be wowed by this never-before-seen live action/animation hybrid experience featuring a yet-to-be announced cast of stars, whose performances of the beloved hits will be woven seamlessly throughout the original animated film.

ABC's announcement follows NBC's own revealing that they'll be following up this December's live performance of Bye, Bye Birdie with an Easter Sunday performance of Jesus Christ Superstar. Fox has also recently announced plans for a couple of live musical performances, beginning with A Christmas Story this holiday season, followed by their staging of Rent, just in time for the rock opera's 20th anniversary.

Are you looking forward to The Little Mermaid Live!? And who will make the perfect Ariel? Share your casting choices in the comments below!

The Wonderful World of Disney: The Little Mermaid Live! airs Tuesday, Oct. 3 on ABC.

