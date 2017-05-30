This Is Us Is No Longer Moving to a New Night in NBC's Fall 2017 Schedule

Update: The Pearsons are no longer on the move. NBC has changed its mind and is keeping This Is Us on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m., followed by Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. Superstore and The Good Place will now open Thursday nights at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Will & Grace and Great News at 9 and 9:30 p.m., then Chicago Fire at 10 p.m.

(Originally published Sunday, May 14)

The Pearsons are on the move.

This Is Us is moving to a new night when it returns for its second season this fall. NBC released its schedule for the 2017 fall TV season on Sunday, and a few of their returning shows will be changing timeslots.

While it aired on Tuesdays last year, This Is Us will now air Thursdays at 9 p.m., with Will & Grace's highly anticipated revival kicking off the night at 8 p.m. It looks like we could be seeing the return of NBC's hold over Thursday nights!

Other shows on the move include Blindspot and Taken, which will now air on Fridays.