From Hopeful Australia Beginnings to a Tragic Hollywood End: 10 Heartbreaking Moments From I Am Heath Ledger

Nearly a decade after his untimely death, Heath Ledger's life is back in the limelight thanks to a newly released film.

I Am Heath Ledger, a documentary directed by Derik Murray and released by Network Entertainment and Spike TV, transports fans into the life of the late Oscar winner, from his earliest days as an aspiring actor in Australia to a blockbuster star gone far too soon. For an authentic coating, the film is woven together with personal footage taken by Ledger himself and interviews with his parents, siblings and closest friends.

The 90-minute feature takes viewers into the depths of Ledger, both the star and the man—and seemingly no topic is off limits. From landing his breakout role in 10 Things I Hate About You and his fascination with film to the undoing of his relationship with Michelle Williams and the personal and professional events that lead up to his death, the movie explores it all. Without further ado, here are are the surprising, insightful and heartbreaking highlights: