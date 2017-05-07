Gal Godot Unleashes Her Inner Warrior in Final Wonder Woman Trailer

The final Wonder Woman trailer is here and much like its namesake, it's awe inspiring...

In the new trailer, which debuted during the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, fans get to see that before she was Wonder Woman (played by Israeli actress Gal Gadot), she was Diana, an Amazonian warrior princess and daughter of Zeus, trained by her mother Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) and her aunt (Robin Wright) to be unconquerable.

In the new trailer, we see a young Diana being taught to distrust men and the world. As a child, she is warned by her mother: "Be careful of mankind, Diana. They do not deserve you."

In the action-packed trailer chock full of juicy new clips, viewers also finally get a glimpse at villain Dr. Poison (Elena Anaya).