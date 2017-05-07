Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Reenact Spider-Man Kiss on Lip Sync Battle as Zendaya Tackles Bruno Mars

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Heads to Disneyland With Family and Friends to Celebrate Daughter Shiloh's 11th Birthday

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Brielle Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Showcases Her Love for Husband Kroy With Brand-New Tattoo

Brie Bella, Daughter, Baby, Birdie, Daniel Bryan

Brie Bella Talks About Fitness Journey After Giving Birth: ''I Have Zero Shame in My Postpartum Belly''

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

They can make as many Spider-Man movies they want; no scene will beat that kiss.

So that's probably why Chrissy Teigen and John Legend reenacted the iconic upside-down make-out scene from the original 2002 movie on a special episode of Lip Sync Battle Sunday. The two pulled an old switcheroo—the show co-host donned the red and blue Spidey suit and hung upside down as Peter Parker while her hubby, who made a surprise guest appearance on the show, played the part of Mary-Jane Watson.

"Oh my God! I just wanted to see if it's possible that I live out one of my biggest fantasies," Teigen said on the show.

"Yes, I do my own stunts," she tweeted

Photos

Lip Sync Battle Performances

In the episode, Tom Holland, who plays the famous web slinger in the upcoming reboot Spider-Man: Homecoming, and his co-star Zendaya face off against each other. 

For one of her performances, the former Disney Channel actress lip-syncs Bruno Mars' 2016 hit "24K Magic."

The special episode of Lip Sync Battle airs at 7:30/6:30c on MTV just before the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The show typically airs Thursdays on Spike TV.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is set for release on July 7.

TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Couples , Lip Sync Battle , Zendaya , Top Stories , Movies
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again