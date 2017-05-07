La La Anthony Pays Sweet Tribute to 10-Year-Old Son Kiyan Amid Carmelo Anthony Split

La La Anthony paid tribute Saturday to a special guy in her life—her and ex Carmelo Anthony's 10-year-old son, Kiyan.

The two attended VH1's 2nd annual Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms at the Huntington Library near Pasadena, California. La La wore a bright red plunging gown with a thigh-high split.

"He's the only one who knows what my heart sounds like from the inside," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her with the boy. " #myoneandonly #myeverything #vh1 #dearmama (gold foil in my hair and I loved it)."

La La made her comments three weeks after E! News learned that she and Carmelo had called it quits after seven years of marriage. Neither she nor the New York Knicks player has spoken about the breakup and it is unclear when they actually separated. No divorce papers have been filed.