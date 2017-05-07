MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Who's ready for an MTV award show that's never been done before?

Tonight's the night where the popular network will debut the MTV Movie & TV Awards where the biggest names from the big and small screen will be honored.

Hosted by Adam Devine, the live telecast held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles is also expected to feature music performances from Noah Cyrus, Big Sean and a group number of "Hey Ma" by J Balvin, Camila Cabello and Pitbull.

In true MTV fashion, anything can happen when dozens upon dozens of stars come together for a fun show. One thing, though, is completely certain. Some people will be walking away big winners.

If you're unable to tune in, make we present you the complete list of winners updating throughout the evening below.