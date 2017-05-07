MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Who's ready for an MTV award show that's never been done before?

Tonight's the night where the popular network will debut the MTV Movie & TV Awards where the biggest names from the big and small screen will be honored. 

Hosted by Adam Devine, the live telecast held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles is also expected to feature music performances from Noah Cyrus, Big Sean and a group number of "Hey Ma" by J Balvin, Camila Cabello and Pitbull.

In true MTV fashion, anything can happen when dozens upon dozens of stars come together for a fun show. One thing, though, is completely certain. Some people will be walking away big winners.

If you're unable to tune in, make we present you the complete list of winners updating throughout the evening below.  

GENERATION AWARD

Fast and Furious franchise 

MOVIE OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Beauty and the Beast
Get Out
Logan
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Edge of Seventeen

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
WINNER: Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
Hugh Jackman – Logan
James McAvoy – Split
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

SHOW OF THE YEAR      

Atlanta
Game of Thrones
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars
WINNER: Stranger Things    
This Is Us

BEST ACTOR IN A SHOW  

Donald Glover – Atlanta  
Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones  
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin    
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead  
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

BEST KISS    

WINNER: Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight    
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Emma Watson and Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast
Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – Empire    
Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

BEST VILLAIN  

Allison Williams – Get Out
Demogorgon – Stranger Things
Jared Leto – Suicide Squad
WINNER: Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead  
Wes Bentley – American Horror Story

BEST HOST    

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show      
John Oliver – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race
Samantha Bee – Full Frontal With Samantha Bee    
WINNER: Trevor Noah – The Daily Show

BEST DOCUMENTARY      

WINNER: 13TH
I Am Not Your Negro
O.J.: Made in America    
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

BEST REALITY COMPETITION      

America's Got Talent    
MasterChef Junior
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Voice

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE      

Adam Devine – Workaholics    
Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – Broad City    
WINNER: Lil Rel Howery – Get Out  
Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy    
Seth Rogen – Sausage Party
Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie  

BEST HERO      

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Mike Colter – Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Stephen Amell – Arrow
WINNER: Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures 

TEARJERKER

Game of Thrones – Hodor's (Kristian Nairn) Death
Grey's Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek's death (Ellen Pompeo)      
Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can't stay with her
Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him    
WINNER: This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate     

NEXT GENERATION

Chrissy Metz  
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya
Issa Rae      
Riz Ahmed      
Yara Shahidi  

BEST DUO      

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – The Voice  
Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta  
WINNER: Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – Logan
Josh Gad and Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast    
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg – Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party    

BEST AMERICAN STORY    

WINNER: Black-ish
Fresh Off the Boat      
Jane the Virgin      
Moonlight
Transparent  

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM  

Get Out  
WINNER: Hidden Figures    
Loving
Luke Cage  
Mr. Robot

TRENDING (Presented by Time Inc.'s INSTANT)

"Sean Spicer Press Conference" feat. Melissa McCarthy - Saturday Night Live (NBC)
"Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke" - The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
"Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat" - Dr. Phil (CBS)
WINNER: "Run The World (Girls)" Channing Tatum and Beyonce - Lip Sync Battle (SPIKE)
"Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato" - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
Winona Ryder's Winning SAG Awards Reaction - 23rd Annual SAG Awards (TNT)

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT (Powered by truth®)

"Beauty and the Beast" - Ariana Grande and John Legend - (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
"Can't Stop the Feeling" – Justin Timberlake - Trolls (20th Century Fox)
"How Far I'll Go" - Auli'i Cravalho – Moana (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
"City of Stars" - Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone - La La Land (Summit Entertainment)
"You Can't Stop" The Beat – Ensemble - Hairspray Live! (NBC)
"Be That As It May" - Herizen Guardiola - The Get Down (Netflix)
WINNER: "You're the One That I Want" – Ensemble - Grease: Live (FOX)

The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. on MTV. 

(This story was originally published Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 7:00 a.m.)

