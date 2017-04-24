Insider Secrets From the Birth of True Crime Television

Everywhere you look these days, there's a new true crime series. Whether it's a podcast or a documentary or a made-for-TV movie, audiences simply can't get enough of the mysteries behind real-life murders. But once upon a time there was no Making a Murderer, no The Jinx, no Serial.

Back in 2004, a little show called Snapped hit the airwaves. In the early aughts, crime shows that didn't fall under the Cops umbrella were a novelty—never mind one that focused primarily on female killers. (Who, for the record, commit less than 10% of the murders in this country, according to the FBI.) Television viewers may not have known it at the time, but they were thirsting, starving even, for true crime programming.

And now, as the landmark show has embarked on its 20th season, it still has a lot to teach its many, many predecessors.