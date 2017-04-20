A Closer Look at La La Anthony's Unofficial Breakup Tour After Carmelo Anthony Split

Angelina Jolie Heads to Disneyland With Family and Friends to Celebrate Daughter Shiloh's 11th Birthday
La La Anthony has been keeping busy following her split from husband Carmelo Anthony.
E! News learned Monday that the television personality and the New York Knicks player had called it quits after seven years of marriage. Neither has spoken about the breakup and it is unclear when they actually separated. They were last seen together over the weekend at their 10-year-old son Kiyan Anthony's basketball game. No divorce papers have been filed.
So far, La La has been keeping up with her public appearances despite the split.
On Tuesday, she attended AT&T and the Tribeca Film Festival's celebratory launch of the Untold Stories: An Inclusive Film program at Thalassa in New York City. The star wore a skintight, white striped dress with a flared pencil skirt. She did not wear her wedding ring.
On Wednesday night, she had dinner with her old friend Ludacrisat the Del Posto restaurant in New York City. La La wore a black one-sleeve Vetements jumpsuit.
La La uncharacteristically did not smile at photographers at either event.
La La appeared to be in much better spirits in February, when she attended shows during New York Fashion Week, where she hung out with fellow celebs such as Ciara and Mandy Moore, and attended The Breaks series premiere.
That month marked the last time she was photographed wearing her wedding ring
Amid her split from Carmelo, La La is also still active on social media and has also been at the top of her selfie game, posting one Monday with five lips emojis.
She's also been concentrating on her and Carmelo's son, sharing a photo of him that day reading a script for a secret on-camera project—the child's acting debut.
"Studying his lines...he's focused," La La wrote.
Carmelo was last photographed in public Tuesday, a day after news of his and La La's split was made public. He was seen smiling and wearing no wedding ring as he got into a car in New York City.
He has been spending time away from the court over the past month; the Knicks were knocked out of the playoffs in March.