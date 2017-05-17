Pippa Middleton's Wedding: Everything We Know So Far

Wedding Date and Venue: Pippa, 33, and James, 41, are set to exchange vows on Saturday, May 20 at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire, E! News has learned. Pippa and her siblings attended services there as children and grew up in neighboring Bucklebury. The two will be wed on the church's altar in front of a beautiful stained glass window.

Due to the increased guest count, TV screens have been installed in the church so that everyone can see the nuptials and have a good view.

Wedding Prep: For three months, the bride-to-be has been undergoing bridal body boot camp at the Grace Belgravia health club in London. On the day of the wedding, Pippa is reportedly getting ready at the Englefield House. Her glam squad is set to arrive at 5 a.m.

Wedding Transportation: A source tells E! News that church guests will join the rest of the guests at the Middleton house in the afternoon and will be driven directly from the Englefield Estate in minibuses provided by a company called Windsorian (who also provided transportation from the Goring Hotel during Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding).

After the Ceremony: Guests will go on two-minute walk for a champagne reception at Englefield House.