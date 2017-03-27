How The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth Motivate Each Other to Stay Fit

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Dunkin' Donuts
Kim Kardashian Spotted for First Time Since Baby No. 3 Bombshell: Watch Her React to Pregnancy Speculation!
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Dunkin' Donuts
Bachelor Nation, will you accept Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth as your go-to fitness inspiration?
E! News recently spoke to the winner of The Bachelorette's 19th season about the engaged couple's commitment to a healthy lifestyle, and what it takes to achieve physiques as enviable as theirs. (Spoiler alert: It's pretty intense.)
Shawn and Kaitlyn definitely stick to the buddy system when it comes to motivation, as he explained to us, "We definitely encourage each other." Booth shared that it doesn't hurt the duo enjoys "a lot of the same foods, I just eat much larger portions!"
He added, "Our workouts are very different, but we try to work out with each other when we can. Being a personal trainer, she likes having me put her through workouts at our home."
And because the fitness guru is currently training for his first Ironman, he's now hitting the gym twice a day, nearly every day of the week. Emphasis on intense.
Kaitlyn's main man splits his fitness routine up between swimming, biking, running and weight lifting. He credited the TomTom Spark 3 Cardio + Music fitness watch, of which he's an ambassador for, as a "huge help" toward reaching his goals. He shared, "It tracks everything from cycling, both indoors and outdoors, swimming and even has a gym mode."
As for his nutrition plan, Booth stick to the mantra that more, is well, more. He starts his day with a protein shake, followed by five or six meals eaten throughout the day that adhere to a set amount of calories and macronutrients. Hydration is also key, as Shawn drinks upwards of one and a half gallons of water per day.
His favorite foods consist of lean meats, whole grains, and plenty of produce, including eggs, Greek yogurt and whey protein. When it comes to breaking his diet, Shawn is a strong believer in the power of a cheat meal and "swears by them."
"I like to use them as rewards and to break up my pretty strict diet," he offered, calling pepperoni pizza his ultimate weakness. "When the weekend comes I'll order myself a large pepperoni and eat the whole thing. I just make sure I'm doing some serious cardio the following morning!" he added.
For those that follow Shawn and Kaitlyn's post-Bachelorette life on social media, hopping from state to state on the daily is not out of the norm. When asked how they maintain it all on the road, Booth told us, "We travel so much that we've gotten real good at maintaining a healthy lifestyle away from the comfort of our home."
"We make healthy food choices and mimic our diet as best we can. I actually enjoy working out at new gyms in different cities," he said.
So who's ready to hit the gym?