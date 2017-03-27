Teenage Beyoncé Fan Ebony Banks Dies Days After FaceTiming With Her Idol

Mark Davis/WireImage
The teen suffering from a rare, stage four cancer whom Beyoncé FaceTimed last week tragically passed away Saturday.
Ebony Banks' dreams came true after her classmates joined forces and spread #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE on social media in hopes of fulfilling their friend's wish to get one-on-one time with Beyoncé.
"Beyonce is one of her idols. She admires her so much, so we're trying to put that on Twitter and Instagram to get Beyonce's attention," high school student Karina Gutierrez told KTRK-TV.
Cristal Depaz added, "We try to make sure she has a smile on her face and to make her wishes come true." Beyoncé caught wind of the campaign and called Ebony to tell her, "I love you." Ebony spent the majority of her senior year of high school at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
A vigil was held on Sunday, March 26, and the students attending celebrated Ebony‘s life with Beyoncé's "Halo" playing in the background. Earlier this month the Alief Independent School District and Ebony's closest family and friends held an early graduation ceremony in her honor.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ebony's friends and family.