Jodie Sweetin's Former Fiancé Justin Hodak Arrested for Violating Restraining Order, Having Firearm

Only a couple of days after Jodie Sweetin called off her engagement to Justin Hodak, E! News can confirm that Hodak was arrested on her property.

The Los Angeles Police Department tells E! News that they responded to a possible suicide. Upon arriving, authorities discovered a firearm at Sweetin's residence that belonged to Hodak. As a convicted felon, Hodak cannot own one. Police took Hodak into custody for the firearm violation, and the next day the Fuller House star received an emergency protective order against Hodak.

But Hodak violated the order by showing up to Sweetin's house, so police restrained him and arrested him for violation of a restraining order. He is being held on $20,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2017.