Eminem's Daughter Hailie Mathers Is a Grown-Up College Student

Instagram
Eminem must be one proud dad.
His daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, is living life as a normal college student, having grown up without anyone realizing it! Hailie, who was the subject of many of her father's famous rap songs, is studying at Michigan State University after graduating from high school with honors.
Just one peek at Hailie's Instagram makes you realize that she isn't a little girl anymore. Whether she's posting cute pictures of her and her boyfriend or snapping model-status shots, Hailie stuns. The 21-year-old student also isn't afraid to try bold looks, as she often posts photos of herself in tight crop tops and risqué dresses.
Beauty and brains, Hailie left high school summa cum laude—meaning she earned at least a 3.9 GPA—and gave a heartfelt tribute to her parents, naming them "most influential during my lifetime."
"My mother and father are because they have pushed me to be the person I am and have given me all the support to achieve what I have," Hailie said.
During her high school years, Hailie was a member of the National Honor Society, the Art Club, the Key Club and Student Council and also played volleyball. She received the school's Academic Excellence Award and the Department of Psychology Award. Now that she's at Michigan State, we're sure she's absolutely killing it academically.
Hailie is the only daughter Eminem shares with ex-wife Kim Mathers, but he also has full custody of two other girls, Whitney Mathers and Alaina Mathers.