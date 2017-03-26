Rapper Fetty Wap Involved in New Jersey Shooting That Left Three People Wounded: Report

Fetty Wap found himself in the crossfire of a violent altercation over the weekend.

Local USA Today affiliate The Paterson Press reports the rapper was involved in a dispute that led to gunfire at a 24-hour deli in his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The hip hop star was not injured in the incident.

Law enforcement authorities tell the publication that Fetty Wap (real name Willie Maxwell) and a group of friends were present when shots were fired around 5 a.m. local time. Three people reportedly sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to two local hospitals for treatment.