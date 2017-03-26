Danica Patrick Celebrates 35th Birthday and Reflects on Life and Career: Are Kids in Her Future?

We can't keep up with Danica Patrick and her amazing career achievements.

The NASCAR driver spoke to E! News' Will Marfuggi ahead of her 35th birthday Saturday about her top three career accomplishments, which include the first time she qualified for the Daytona 500.

In 2013, Patrick became the first woman to win a pole for the annual race, NASCAR's most prestigious event.

She made her comments to Marfuggi at the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series' Auto Club 400 event at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.