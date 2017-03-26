Kim Kardashian Shows Skin in Beige Dress on Date With Kanye West: Inside Their Night Out

FAMEFLYNE/AKM-GSI
Kim Kardashian showed some skin in a beige outfit during a dinner date with husband Kanye West Saturday night, marking another rare appearance for both following a difficult past few months.
Wearing an off-the-shoulder ribbed beige sweater dress, paired with matching snakeskin-patterned stiletto boots and a long coat, the reality star dined with the rapper for about three hours at the Providence restaurant in Los Angeles.
"Kim and Kanye were seated in a private room with several other tables, but the room was reserved just for the two of them," a source told E! News exclusively.
"They sat on the same side of the table and talked very quietly. The room was dimly lit and romantic. They ordered the tasting menu, which included specialties like spiny lobster with black truffle and brown butter. At the end of the meal, the restaurant gave them little gift bags with muffins to take home."
The source added that the two had "several bodyguards with them and left out the back door around 10:30 p.m."
The two were photographed leaving the eatery, with Kim walking behind Kanye. Both got into a sedan valet attendants brought over, with Kanye in the driver's seat and Kim beside them, and drove off.
This marked the first time Kim has been photographed publicly since last Sunday's emotional Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, where she broke her silence about her terrifying experience being robbed at gunpoint at a hotel in Paris in October. Kim has largely kept away from the spotlight since the incident and has rarely been seen out and about, although she has in recent months posted more regularly on social media.
Kanye has also kept a relatively low profile since he was hospitalized for exhaustion in November. Last month, Kim traveled with him to New York City to support him as he unveiled his Yeezy season 5 collection during New York Fashion Week. Earlier this month, they joined her and her family for a night out at the movies.
"They are getting along and have been working on themselves a lot," an insider told E! News last week. "One of the things they're really trying to do is travel more together—for fun and when they each have work obligations, they'd go with each other. The plan is to do more things together and travel together more in the future."
"It's good for them to be out and for people to see that they're happy and healthy," the insider said. "They want it to work."