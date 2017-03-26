Kim Kardashian Shows Skin in Beige Dress on Date With Kanye West: Inside Their Night Out

Kim Kardashian showed some skin in a beige outfit during a dinner date with husband Kanye West Saturday night, marking another rare appearance for both following a difficult past few months.

Wearing an off-the-shoulder ribbed beige sweater dress, paired with matching snakeskin-patterned stiletto boots and a long coat, the reality star dined with the rapper for about three hours at the Providence restaurant in Los Angeles.

"Kim and Kanye were seated in a private room with several other tables, but the room was reserved just for the two of them," a source told E! News exclusively.

"They sat on the same side of the table and talked very quietly. The room was dimly lit and romantic. They ordered the tasting menu, which included specialties like spiny lobster with black truffle and brown butter. At the end of the meal, the restaurant gave them little gift bags with muffins to take home."