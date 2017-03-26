Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta Take Their Romance to Amsterdam

The Good Fight Pits Matthew Perry and Carrie Preston Against Each Other For a Final Time (This Season)
Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta's budding romance has gone global!
The Vanderpump Rules star and the actor are vacationing in Amsterdam. The two posted on social media Saturday several photos from their trip, including pics of them at the I Amsterdam sign and at the waterfront Harbour Club, where they went dancing.
Scheana included on Snapchat a photo of her kissing her beau's cheek by one of the city's canals.
Snapchat / Scheana Marie
E! News had confirmed in February that the Vanderpump Rules star was dating the actor after maintaining a friendship for a decade. Scheana filed for divorce from husband Mike Shay in November.
More than a week ago, Scheana and Robert were spotted getting cozy during a vacation in Hawaii. The two were photographed packed on the PDA on the beach, while she also posted a photo of him giving her a piggyback ride. The two were joined on their trip by her sister Cortney.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Last week, the two made their official red carpet debut as a couple, attending the premiere of the new Power Rangers movie in Los Angeles.
"♥ @robsvalletta #ItsMorphinTime," Scheana wrote on Instagram, alongside a couple's selfie.