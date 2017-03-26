Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta Take Their Romance to Amsterdam

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
David Furnish, Elton John

Elton John Has Star-Studded 70th Birthday Party: Lady Gaga Performs and Prince Harry Makes a Cameo

The Good Fight

The Good Fight Pits Matthew Perry and Carrie Preston Against Each Other For a Final Time (This Season)

Khloe Kardashian, Nichelle Hines, Cycle House

Khloe Kardashian Hosts Spin Class in Support of Children's Hospital of Los Angeles' Make March Matter Campaign

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta's budding romance has gone global!

The Vanderpump Rules star and the actor are vacationing in Amsterdam. The two posted on social media Saturday several photos from their trip, including pics of them at the I Amsterdam sign and at the waterfront Harbour Club, where they went dancing.

Scheana included on Snapchat a photo of her kissing her beau's cheek by one of the city's canals.

Photos

Whoa, Check Out Vanderpump Rules' Sexiest SUR Photo Shoot Ever

Scheana Marie, Robert Valletta, Amsterdam

Instagram

I got all up in that d.... ??

A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on

This city just makes me happy. #mycity #mytime #mytravelgram #mytravels

A post shared by Robert Parks Valletta (@robsvalletta) on

A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on

I've learned the difference between a café and coffeeshop out here and I like it. ???? #Amsterdam

A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on

Scheana Marie, Robert Valletta, Amsterdam

Snapchat / Scheana Marie

E! News had confirmed in February that the Vanderpump Rules star was dating the actor after maintaining a friendship for a decade. Scheana filed for divorce from husband Mike Shay in November.

Photos

Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2016

More than a week ago, Scheana and Robert were spotted getting cozy during a vacation in Hawaii. The two were photographed packed on the PDA on the beach, while she also posted a photo of him giving her a piggyback ride. The two were joined on their trip by her sister Cortney.

Scheana Marie, Robert Valletta

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on

Last week, the two made their official red carpet debut as a couple, attending the premiere of the new Power Rangers movie in Los Angeles.

"♥ @robsvalletta #ItsMorphinTime," Scheana wrote on Instagram, alongside a couple's selfie.

TAGS/ Scheana Marie Shay , Lisa Vanderpump , Couples , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again